Investigation Launched To Discover Who Leaked Matt Hancock Footage

Northern Ireland Secretary, Brandon Lewis, has confirmed to Sky News that an official investigation has been launched to probe how footage from the camera in Matt Hancock’s Whitehall office showing him in romantic embraces with his aide, Gina Coladangelo, ended up being leaked to a national newspaper, with the CCTV camera in question now allegedly being disabled.

Speaking on the ‘Trevor Phillips On Sunday‘ programme, the minister was quizzed about the footage leak, and he revealed that the investigation would be taking place, saying, “It’s something we need to get to the bottom of. Quite rightly what happens in government departments can be sensitive and important. So yes, I do know that is something the Department of Health will be taking forward as an internal investigation.”

Alan Johnson and Rory Stewart, two former members of the Cabinet, both said that during their time in government there had never been cameras in their offices, with Mr Johnson telling ‘Trevor Phillips On Sunday’, ‘I could never understand why there was a camera in the Secretary of State’s office. There was never a camera in my office when I was health secretary or in any of the other five Cabinet positions”.


