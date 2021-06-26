Two Men With Over 70 Bottles Of “Laughing Gas” Arrested In Marbella

NATIONAL Police Officers in Marbella have arrested two men and seized over 70 bottles of “laughing gas.”

The two men were arrested with more than 70 bottles of nitrous oxide, known as “laughing gas”, along with promotional leaflets offering the supply of the dangerous gas to private parties on the Costa del Sol.

Last weekend, June 19, two plain-clothes police officers in an unmarked car pulled over two suspicious-looking vans. They discovered over 70 bottles of nitrous oxide, which is mainly used for medical purposes and is banned for recreational use under public health regulations.

As well as the bottles of gas, officers also found bags of balloons, which as used to consume the substance, along with a price list and promotional leaflets.

According to SUR, whilst the officers were with the suspects, they called the number on the leaflet and one of the men’s phones rang.

Recently, there have been two worrying cases of accidents using nitrous oxide recreationally, one of which, in the last month, the death of a man could have been caused by the use of the gas.

Police have warned about the proliferation of this substance in a statement: “The National Police alerts people to the dangers linked to nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas, after two serious accidents in less than 24 hours of youngsters who had costumed the substance.

“The alterations produced in the nervous system by the gas, and the delirium and hallucinations frequently sparked by its consumption, could have caused both episodes where a minor and a young British man threw themselves into the abyss in Marbella.”

