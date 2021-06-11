Rising Incidents Caused By Laughing Gas In Marbella

A British teenager jumped out of a moving car and threw herself off a bridge on the Costa del Sol after bingeing on alcohol and laughing gas.

A BRITISH teenager jumped out of a moving car and threw herself off a bridge on the Costa del Sol after bingeing on alcohol and laughing gas. Police in Spain said yesterday, June 10, the 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital to be treated for broken legs.

An incident on Monday, June 7, in which a British man jumped off a third-floor balcony into a swimming pool has also been linked to the consumption of laughing gas and alcohol.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The teenage girl had jumped from a bridge that is over 30 feet above a golf course after a night out with friends in Puerto Banus, close to Marbella, just one day before the incident involving the 31-year-old man, the Evening Standard reports.

Police have allegedly linked the death of another Brit, 23, who was found dead in his Marbella home to the consumption of laughing gas. Following a post-mortem, it was discovered that the man had choked on a piece of paper he had swallowed accidentally. He was found with laughing gas capsules and a balloon next to his body when firefighters forced entry into his home on May 11 following worried calls from his family.

Police investigators are allegedly convinced the drug, which is consumed using a balloon, played a part in his death.

The teenage girl was rushed to the Costa del Sol hospital and has apparently suffered complete loss of memory of the incident.

Yesterday, June 10, Spanish police issued a warning against the use of nitrous oxide. A spokesman said: “The National Police alerts people to the dangers linked to nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas, after two serious accidents in less than 24 hours of youngsters who had costumed the substance.

“The alterations produced in the nervous system by the gas, and the delirium and hallucinations frequently sparked by its consumption, could have caused both episodes where a minor and a young British man threw themselves into the abyss in Marbella.

“Investigators have ruled out the existence of a crime in either case.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.