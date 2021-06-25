The Widow Of John McAfee Calls For An Investigation

The widow of John McAfee has called for an investigation into his death and insists he was not suicidal.

Janice McAfee said, on June 25, “His last words to me were ‘I love you and I will call you in the evening’, those words are not words of someone who is suicidal. I blame the US authorities for this tragedy. Because of these politically motivated charges against him, my husband is now dead,” she said. McAfee planned to appeal against Spain’s high court ruling, published a few hours before his death, authorising his extradition to the US on tax evasion charges.

The anti-virus tech mogul, 75, allegedly killed himself on Wednesday hours after a Spanish judge agreed to his extradition.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



McAfee was arrested in a departure lounge in El Prat airport, Barcelona, on October 3, 2020, as he boarded a flight to Turkey.

Weeks later, McAfee Tweeted to his 1.1 million followers from prison in Barcelona, “I am content in here. The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine.”

The tweet was in reference to the disgraced tycoon Jeffrey Epstein, who was found hanged in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on underage sex trafficking charges.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.