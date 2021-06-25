Mallorcan Macro Covid Outbreak Leaves 2,000 Students Quarantined In Madrid.

THE Community of Madrid has so far registered 320 Covid infections and has more than 2,000 students, who travelled to Mallorca after their exams, in quarantine. The trip has caused a ‘macro outbreak’ that has so far reached at least six autonomous communities.

The health authorities in Madrid explained this Friday, June 25, that 31 educational institutes are affected in the region. The organisation of the trips depended on the students themselves, who stayed in eight hotels and who participated in a “programme of activities, and festivals that were quite intense,” said a spokesman.

The pandemic seemed to be in remission in Madrid, where 318 people are hospitalised into wards and 174 are admitted to the ICU.

However, the Ministry of Health remains concerned about the increase in the Delta or Indian strain, which may be an area of concern over the coming weeks.

Airport controls carried out on “only to 5-7 per cent of travellers”, 25 positive cases by Covid in the last week and 94 in the month. Which is equivalent, explains the Deputy Minister of Public Health, Antonio Zapatero, “to a weekly outbreak in Madrid – but only at the airport.”

The Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has sent a letter today to Minister Carolina Darias alerting her to this data and requesting an urgent meeting regarding the controls in place in Barajas Airport.

Andalucia

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, said today that 476 young Andalucians are currently in isolation after the end-of-year trips to Mallorca, where the participation of young people from various autonomous communities in various activities and festivals has sparked a major coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to the media during a visit to the Granada town of Huéscar, Moreno pointed out that the young people who made the trips have been located and are currently in isolation.

