IT is certainly good news for Mallorca hoteliers as Spanish students arrive for a break over the coming week.

In the USA, Spring Break sees thousands of teenagers in college head for resorts in Florida and California and for those living in Valencia and beyond, an estimated 4,000 students in their first year will be heading via ferries to Mallorca.

It’s good news for everyone involved with tourism from the ferries, coach companies who expect to need 70 coaches to transfer all of the students to their hotels in Magaluf and Playa de Palma, the hotels themselves and surrounding shops, bars and restaurants.

All who travel will have taken a PCR test and will have to abide by local health rules but for many it is just a chance to have a break and enjoy some time with their friends, hopefully in the sun.

Speaking to Ultima Hora Mallorca, Isabel Vidal president of the Hotel Association of Playa de Palma, said “It is positive, but all young people have to comply with the Covid measures, as well as the other civil ordinances

“We hoteliers know that they are young people who come to have a good time, but they have to understand that all the regulations must be complied with and that those who are working and the residents themselves must be respected.”

With the news that Lufthansa are using Jumbo jets to cope with the expected influx of German tourists in July and with Holland and much of Scandinavia happy for their nationals to travel to the Balearics, it seems likely that the summer will not be as big a disaster as was first feared.

At the moment, things are looking good health wise in Mallorca and the only real negative is the growth of botellones with large and small gatherings of young Mallorcans getting together to drink on the beaches and parks of the island.

The days of drunken British and German tourists causing chaos and mayhem in Magaluf are currently over but there is a very real fear that local youth will not only take over that role but will potentially increase the risk of cross infection.

