Crowd Turn On Knifeman After Rampage In Würzburg, Germany Leaves Several Dead And Multiple Victims Injured.

Several people have been killed and several others injured in a knife assault in Würzburg, Germany police announced on Twitter, which was later confirmed by media reports.

In a surprise change of events, within minutes of the attack, as the knifeman was walking away from the scene, locals and passers-by started to attack the knifeman who responded by lunching at them with the weapon. People picked up chairs from a local restaurant in the street and threw them at him to delay his escape as police were alerted.

Police in the German city of Wuerzburg say they have arrested a suspect after an attack which has left ‘several’ injured and an unknown number dead. A “major operation” saw the central area sealed off, police in Lower Franconia said.

Wuerzburg is a city of about 130,000 people in Bavaria, and is located between Munich and Frankfurt.

