Fuengirola Encourages New Businesses And Drops Taxes.

Fuengirola is encouraging new businesses and promoting economic recovery as it drops start-up taxes for the rest of the year.

The proposed measure still needs to be approved, but the proposal will be taken to the next ordinary plenary session in the hope that it will come into effect as soon as possible. The move is set to cost the town hall around 200,000 euros in the hope that it will stimulate business activity and provide a boost to those who want to set up a business in Fuengirola. The town hall will suspend the opening tax on businesses until the end of 2021.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The mayor, Ana Mula, said that: “No one can doubt my commitment and that of my team to the self-employed, traders and entrepreneurs of Fuengirola, especially now, when the global health crisis we are experiencing has inflicted lethal damage on them in many cases.

“Many of our government actions, before, during and after the pandemic, have always been aimed at creating the right conditions for Fuengirola to continue to be a prosperous place to set up any kind of business project”,

She also pointed out that setting up new businesses: “means money, that is, wealth, and if it goes well, it can lead to the creation of many jobs”.

She also added that: “we at the Town Hall have decided to carry out an initiative that encourages the creation of businesses in our city. That is why, in order to encourage new business activity, we are going to temporarily suspend the opening and health taxes.”

The mayor hopes that the measure will receive support from all groups at the next plenary session and that it will be brought in as soon as possible.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.