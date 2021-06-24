Amateur Theatre Festival Comes to Nerja.

A new edition of the Villa de Nerja Amateur Theatre Festival comes to Nerja.

The series of shows will be held at the cultural Centre as part of the “Festival de Teatro Aficionado Villa de Nerja” – the amateur theatre festival of Nerja.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The new edition of the event was launched by the Councillor for Culture, Gema Laguna, along with actor José María Rico and a teacher from the IES El Chaparil, Antonio Parras. Event performances will start at 8 pm and will only cost five euros for each performance.

The festival has been held since the cultural centre was opened, and theatre enthusiasts from the town and surrounding towns can perform their shows in the auditorium.

This year’s festival is set to have three comedy plays and will start on Thursday, July 1. The first show will be about mismatched couples trying to stay together and it will be performed by Candilejas Teatro, and directed by the actresses of the Veleña company, María Zambrano, Ana Ortiz and María José Ruiz.

The second show will be on Friday, July 2 and is a funny romantic comedy about heartbreak and love.

The Festival will finish on Saturday, July 3 with a performance by the El Chaparil Group. The show will take the audience on a journey into the mythical past of heroes and gods in Greek and Latin mythology.

The town hall has invited both locals and visitors to enjoy the shows prepared by the Nerja Town Council’s Department of Culture for this year’s amateur theatre festival.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.