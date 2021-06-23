Use of the Soller road tunnel is now free of charge for motorists

As use of the Soller road tunnel is now free or charge for motorists, work is underway to remove all of the structures.

THE Consell de Mallorca Minister of Mobility and Infrastructure, Iván Sevillano, visited the start of the project to remove all the infrastructure built around the toll area of ​​the Soller tunnel.

He was accompanied by the mayors of Bunyola, Andreu Bujosa, and Fornalutx, Francesc Marroig, and the first deputy mayor of Soller, Carlos Darder.

The end of the concession of the tunnel in December 2017 left the area complete with the booths and other structures connected with the toll which had no further use.

The minister commented “Every act that this government team of the Consell de Mallorca carries out in this Tunnel, the rescue of the concession, its management and the withdrawal of the payment booths that we start today, are steps that help to eliminate the stigma of this infrastructure that unfortunately continues to be linked to the criminal machinations that surrounded the construction process.

“Today we continue to take steps to return this tunnel to the citizens of Mallorca and especially to the inhabitants of the municipalities of the Vall de Soller and Bunyola who have had to endure for more than 20 years a situation of injustice.

The work which will remove all of the constructions connected with the toll will take three months and cost €337,813 which will include new signage and safety area with as little disruption to traffic as possible.

