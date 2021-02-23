Soller road tunnel to have all signs of toll booths removed

THE road tunnel which links Palma with Soller has been bathed in controversy since 2017 when it became toll free and the concessionaires have been claiming compensation ever since.

Now the latest court judgement indicates that the Consell de Mallorca can continue to operate it as a free route and a decision has been made to remove the barriers and canopies at the southern entrance to the tunnel probably in the spring.

The Council in Soller was initially worried that it would be required to carry this cost, but this is not the case and the Consell de Mallorca now expects it to below original tender estimate at €180,000, €50,000 less than originally anticipated.

Not only will the work remove all signs of the toll, there will be an element of landscaping to improve the general appearance of the area.

