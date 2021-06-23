Malaga To Double Its Drinking Fountains.

Malaga is set to double the number of drinking fountains it has by the end of the year.

The new fountains will be carefully placed throughout the districts of the city and will be in areas where there are a low number fountains already and in areas such as public squares and sports areas. The number of pedestrians in the area has also been considered when choosing where to place the fountains.

The provision of 200 drinking fountains throughout Malaga has been put out to tender by Emasa. Malaga residents already benefit from 150 fountains and these new fountains will see the total rise to 350 fountains in Malaga by the end of 2021.

The new fountains hope to provide a drinking fountain every for 1,400 residents. Large cities such as Paris and Madrid have around 1000 residents to every fountain and this is what Malaga is hoping to achieve in the future.

The councillor for Environmental Sustainability, Gemma del Corral believes that the new fountains are a “great step” forwards and they will bring the government’s target forward by a staggering two years. The government had hoped to install 50 fountains per year.

In total the fountains will cost over 600,000 euros including taxes and will take around five months to be installed according to the City Council as reported by La opinion de Malaga.

Bids must be submitted by July 5, and further info can be found at www.emasa.es. The fountains are set to be installed in the districts of Bailén-Miraflores, Campanillas, Carretera de Cádiz, Centro, Churriana, Ciudad Jardín, Cruz Humilladero, Este, Palma-Palmilla, Puerto de la Torre and Teatinos-Universidad.

