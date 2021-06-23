Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Sparks Love Island Rumours.

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Meghan, sparks Love Island rumours on Instagram. Ramsay’s daughter has left hints that she could enter the Love Island villa after she began to follow Hugo Hammond on Instagram.

Hugo is set to star in this year’s show which will start on Monday, June 28, ITV2 and ITV Hub.

It had previously been rumoured that Ramsay’s daughter Holly aged 21, would be appearing in the 2021 line-up. When the Love Island announcements were made, she did not appear in the line-up though.

Holly has taken to Instagram to quash the rumours and said: “Thanks for all the lovely messages but no, I’m definitely not appearing on Love Island.”

There is still the possibility that one of Ramsay’s daughters could appear on the show as Meghan aged 23, has begun to follow the soon to be Love Island star, Hugo Hammond on Instagram.

The possibility of Meghan appearing as a surprise islander has been raised. Hugo is 24 and is an England disability cricketer and a PE teacher. He is from Hampshire and will be the first disabled contestant to star on Love Island.

Hugo hopes that staring on the show will kick start his love life and he said: “I saw it as an opportunity to have an amazing fun summer and put myself back out there.”

Speaking of his condition he said: “I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid. You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes.”

“I love all my sports. It’s been great to be able to pass on that enthusiasm to be physically active to the younger generation and hopefully they feel the same about me teaching them.”

