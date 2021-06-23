Katie Price Slammed For Leaving Son Harvey At Home And Heading To Turkey.

Katie Price has been slammed for leaving her son Harvey at home while jetting off to have cosmetic surgery in red list country, Turkey.

The former glamour model aged 43, left Harvey and headed off for Turkey with fiancé Carl Woods, even though Turkey is on the UK’s red list.

Katie took to Instagram while she was recovering from her surgery in Turkey and posted a throwback photo of her and Harvey. She captioned the snap and said: “The best cuddles are from your babies❤️”.

Katie has been slammed by one fan though who took offence at her jetting off to have full body liposuction and leaving Harvey at home. Most of fans though were supportive and shared caring messages. Harvey had been left under specialist care while his mum was away.

One person wrote: “Well if you hadn’t got to a red country for you’re own vain self. You could cuddle him” (sic).

“I thought you look after Harvey 24/7 and only you can calm Harvey down.”

Katie’s fans soon defended her though and one person tweeted: “All due respect…. Do you have a child with special needs? Have you any idea how all consuming it can be?

“Carers are allowed to take time out for their own mental health. It’s really important.

“Don’t judge until you’ve walked a mile in her shoes. If you have nothing nice to say then keep your negativity to yourself.”

Katie speaking on Steph’s Packed Lunch has commented around the couple trying to have a baby and the fact that they are undergoing IVF treatment. Katie said: “I have tried so much to lose weight, obviously we want a baby and we’re doingIVF.

“I just want to shift some weight before we do it so I am going to have surgery.”

