Government Ridiculed For Backing ‘One Britain One Nation’ Campaign.

The government has been ridiculed and called “insane” and “embarrassing” for backing the ‘One Britain One Nation’ Campaign.

The campaign encourages schools and schoolchildren to celebrate One Britain One Nation Day on 25 June. The campaign is backed by the Department of education who have said they are: “encouraging schools across the UK to celebrate One Britain One Nation Day on 25 June, when children can learn about our shared values of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect”.

Kash Singh, a former policeman is leading the campaign and the webpage explains that schools need to support it and: “celebrate the day in the spirit it is intended”.

The webpage also states that schools should “as a MUST”, urge schoolchildren to join in with the day by clapping for a minute in order to “pay tribute to all those people who helped during the Covid 19 pandemic crisis”.

The day even comes with its own theme tune which was written by children at a Bradford school. The OBON Day 2021 anthem has the lyrics: “We are Britain And we have one dream To unite all people In one great team”.

The end of the song sees the words: “Strong Britain, Great Nation” repeated a number of times.

Not everyone though is in support of the campaign and one person took to social media and tweeted: “Hahaha absolutely embarrassing”. The caption came complete with a picture of the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.

A further Twitter comment called the campaign: “quite insane”.

