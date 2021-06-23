THE Cudeca Foundation in Benalmadena needs summer volunteers to help in any of its 25 shops during the months of June, July and August.

Under the hashtag #CudecaSummerSpecialSummer and with the slogan “Summer has come, what are you going to do in the 2,247 hours it lasts?”, Cudeca wants to attract 50 young people to dedicate just four hours a week to help as volunteers.

It could be a summer of solidarity with Cudeca in which the organisation hopes to attract volunteers who want to help raise funds through the charity shops to allow Cudeca to continue caring for more than 1600 patients nearing the end of their lives and their families.

Volunteers will carry out activities such as receiving donations, customer service, decorating the shop, spreading the word about palliative care and selling items.

Volunteering in a Cudeca shop can give young people a chance to meet new people and make friends, practice languages and interact with a multicultural clientele.

Anyone interested in collaborating can contact the Volunteer Department by emailing [email protected] or calling 952 564 910 and 671 048 304.

