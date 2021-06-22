MORE great news for ACE Animal Shelter as their Midsummer Charity lunch at Restaurant La Sierra on Saturday June 19 raised a much needed €1,300.

Some 70 people attended, enjoying a three-course meal, glass of cava and entertainment from popular local singer Ricky Lavazza.

The event held on the fabulous open terrace of Restaurant La Sierra with its magnificent views over the golf course, valley and down to the Mediterranean.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Many local companies donated gifts to help raise funds for the ACE Animal Shelter based in La Cala de Mijas in order for the volunteers to continue to look after abandoned dogs and find them new homes.