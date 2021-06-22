Drinking Coffee Discovered to Have Surprising Health Benefits

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Drinking Coffee Discovered to Have Surprising Health Benefits
Drinking Coffee Discovered to Have Surprising Health Benefits Credit: Pixabay

Drinking Coffee Discovered to Have Surprising Health Benefits.

Drinking coffee has been found to have surprising health benefits according to a new study.

New research from scientists at the Universities of Southampton and Edinburgh shows that drinking coffee is linked to a lower risk of developing chronic liver disease and related liver conditions. Research shows that drinking up to 4 cups of coffee a day could provide this health benefit.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Dr Oliver Kennedy, the lead author of the study, commented on the possible health benefits and the effect this could have around the world: “Coffee is widely accessible and the benefits we see from our study may mean it could offer a potential preventative treatment for chronic liver disease.

“This would be especially valuable in countries with lower income and worse access to healthcare and where the burden of chronic liver disease is highest.”

Scientists from the Edinburgh and Southampton universities found that drinking both decaffeinated and caffeinated coffee was linked to a reduced risk of developing and dying from chronic liver disease, in comparison to those who do not drink any coffee.


According to the study the best number of cups of coffee to drink each day, is three or four cups.

The scientists also discovered that maximum benefit is to be gained by drinking ground coffee which contains high levels of both Kahweol and cafestol. These ingredients are also found in instant coffee, but at a lower level.

The study used data from the UK Biobank. Data of nearly 500,000 participants was used and they were followed for a period of around 10 years to monitor liver -related conditions.


It is hoped that further research will be carried out in the future. Researchers however did comment that participant’s coffee intake was only monitored at the start of the study.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here