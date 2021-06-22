Kate And Prince William Did Not Talk To Harry Over Fears Info Would Be Leaked.

Kate And Prince William did not have a sit-down conversation with Harry after the funeral of Prince Philip, as according to a royal historian they were worried that info would be leaked.

After the funeral service at Windsor Castle Harry was spotted chatting to Kate and Prince William. Previously though it had been believed that the brothers had made time to talk to each other for hours after the funeral. But, according to leading royal historian Robert Lacey, this conversation did not happen due to fears of information being leaked.

Robert Lacey, in his new version of the Battle of the Brothers book, claims that the conversation did not take place.

According to The Times where the the book is being serialised, Lacey commented that: ‘They told friends that they could see no point in talking to Harry since any discussion of substance would go straight back to Meghan to be leaked via Oprah [Winfrey] or some other tentacle of the Sussex network.’

It is believed that these fears of information being leaked came after Gayle King, who is a friend of Meghan’s, revealed information on news channel CBS in the United States. In March this year King commented that: ‘Well, I did actually call them to see how they are feeling, it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and his father, too.

‘The word I was given was, those conversations were not productive. But they are glad they at least started a conversation.’

Lacey has spoken in his freshly updated book about the calculated “cruelty” of the interview with Oprah.

He commented that: ‘People felt incensed by what they saw as the calculated and focused cruelty of the TV interview and by the hypocrisy of Meghan — relating so brightly to Oprah how she had phoned the Queen to show her concern about Philip’s condition without even considering, apparently, the impact that their televised catalogue of grievance might have upon the invalid’s morale and health.’

