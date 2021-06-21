Getting ready for the future and to face upcoming challenges a minor cabinet reshuffle took place in Gibraltar on June 21.

This was agreed in order to prepare the future structure of the cabinet for the challenges to come in relation to the negotiations for a future relationship between Gibraltar and the European Union and also Covid-19.

Sir Joe Bossano will retain his existing portfolios and has been appointed Minister with responsibility for Social Security, in addition to his current responsibilities.

Sir Joe has extensive experience in this area and will lead the positive reform required.

Steven Linares will forgo his responsibility for technical services and, in addition to his remaining responsibilities, has been appointed Minister for Employment, Health and Safety, including the Industrial Tribunal.

Paul Balban has relinquished employment and social security and has been appointed Minister for Transport and Technical Services. This is road traffic and transport within Gibraltar where Minister Balban already has previous experience.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo commenting on these changes said:

“It is crucial that we are flexible with the Ministerial team in order to ensure that they have the time to deliver on the central objectives that will be required of them. I now want Vijay Daryanani to concentrate on the marketing of Gibraltar for business and tourists as the world emerges from the shadow of the pandemic.

“I want Sir Joe to look at the whole question of social security and the equalisation of the pensionable age between men and women, Steven to deal with Employment as effectively as he has dealt with Housing and Paul to use his experience in relation to traffic matters and the strategic traffic and transport plan.

“I believe this minor reconfiguration will really help to better hone the skills of ministers to their responsibilities. We discussed these proposed changes collegiately in Cabinet today and I made the recommendations immediately after that to His Excellency the Governor.”