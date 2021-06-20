Barcelona Confirm Signing Of Holland’s Memphis Depay

BARCELONA Confirm The Signing Of Netherlands Forward Memphis Depay



Ronald Koeman has got his wish as Barcelona confirm the signing of Olympique de Lyon’s 27-year-old Dutch international striker, Memphis Depay, on a free transfer, having reportedly been given a two-year contract at the Camp Nou.

Depay has enjoyed four and a half seasons in Ligue 1 in France, establishing himself as one of Europe’s top players, after his £20 million move from Manchester United, with whom he had endured a difficult time, although winning a Europe League medal during his two seasons at Old Trafford, having joined from PSV Eindhoven for a massive £35 million fee.

Memphis Depay : "Je pense qu'un jour je jouerai au Real Madrid. C’est mon but." 14/10/2017 https://t.co/zshaslpb3D — 武士 🥷🏼 (@Sofian_Kun) June 20, 2021

Barcelona FC are in a transformation period, and the Dutchman becomes their fourth signing, joining the Argentinian hitman, Sergio Aguero, who moved from Manchester City, as well as another City player, Eric Garcia, and Emerson, with the club’s new president, Joan Laporta, telling the Spanish press that he intends to sign another three or four players yet.

One of those is rumoured to be another Man City star, Aymeric Laporte – who has reportedly been offered to Barca by their former coach, Pep Guardiola – who lost his place at the heart of the City defence last season to Portugal’s Ruben Dias.

Guardiola is also reported to have offered Raheem Sterling, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva to Joan Laporta, which hints that the English champions could be trying to offload his talent to get the cash to make the move for some new stars, with England captain, Harry Kane, being continually linked with a move, as well as Erling Haaland of Dortmund.

