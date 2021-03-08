Joan Laporta Is New Barcelona FC President

Joan Laporta Is New Barcelona FC President.

Joan Laporta Is Voted In As The New Barcelona FC President

Joan Laporta will be the 42nd president of FC Barcelona, after beating the other two presidential candidates, Víctor Font and Toni Freixa, today, Sunday 7.

The final vote count has not been made, but a report by TV3 showed that after 83 per cent of the votes had been counted, the 58-year-old lawyer has an unbeatable 58 per cent of the total, compared to 31 per cent for Victor Font, so the rest of the count is just a formality.

Mr Laporta has already held the presidency before, between 2003 and 2010, and returns to face a second term at a time when the club is experiencing a deep institutional and economic crisis, after the departure last October of Josep Maria Bartomeu, who earlier this week was arrested on charges of suspected unfair administration and corruption between individuals, after a police investigation into the affairs of the Catalan club.

Carles Tusquets has governed the club on a temporary basis in recent months, and he said of today’s voting, “I was surprised by the high turnout despite the difficulties of mobility between regions. It has not been easy, but we are satisfied with how everything has gone”, with Laporta quick to congratulate him, asking for a huge round of applause for Tusquets for the way he so professionally ran the elections.

Víctor Font and Toni Freixa have already congratulated Joan Laporta on his victory, as reported by elpais.com.



