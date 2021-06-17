The DGT Launches Drugs And Alcohol Monitoring In Malaga.

THE DGT have launched a drugs and alcohol monitoring programme in Spain’s Malaga.

The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) started the campaign yesterday, Wednesday, June 16 and the campaign is set to run until June 22. It will see controls and surveillance of alcohol and drug consumption on the roads in Malaga. The campaign will be carried out with the support of Traffic Group of the Guardia Civil along with the Local Police from various towns in the Malaga Province.

In 2020 from over 640 accidents occurred which had victims in the Malaga Province. A staggering 59 of these accidents had alcohol or drugs as the cause of the accident. This means that nearly 10 per cent of the accidents were caused due to alcohol or drugs, as reported 20 minutes.

In the 59 accidents which had victims where the cause of the accident was related to drugs or alcohol, sadly two people died. A further eight people were hospitalised and a staggering near 90 people had non-hospitalised injuries.

A 2020 campaign was carried out with the aim of tackling drugs and alcohol at the wheel. The campaign ran between December 7 and December 13 and a staggering 2,601 controls were carried out on interurban roads. Meanwhile over 1,000 controls were carried out on urban roads. These controls revealed 112 positive results.

In other Malaga news, a new route has been launched at Malaga airport, just in time for summer.

The new route for Malaga airport will connect with the Moroccan city, Fez. Flights to Fez will be comfortable, as the company is using an Airbus 320. This plane has a capacity of 174 passengers and the route was inaugurated on Tuesday, June 15.

The Malaga-Costa del Sol airport will have flights to Fez twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The new route to Morocco sees company AirArabia consolidate their commitment to Spain’s Malaga. The company has already launched other routes in the last few months.

