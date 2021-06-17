Germany’s CureVac Vaccine ‘Fails’ In Pivotal Coronavirus Vaccine Trial

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Germany’s CureVac Vaccine ‘Fails’ In Pivotal Coronavirus Vaccine Trial
Germany’s CureVac Vaccine ‘Fails’ In Pivotal Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Credit: Pixabay

Germany’s CureVac Vaccine ‘Fails’ In Pivotal Coronavirus Vaccine Trial.

Germany’s CureVac Vaccine ‘Fails’ pivotal vaccine trial with surprisingly low efficacy rates. This now puts in doubt hundreds of millions of doses which had expected to be supplied to the European Union.

The CureVac vaccine is produced by a German company and on Wednesday they released figures from their late stage trial. Surprisingly the vaccine only showed to be 47 per cent effective.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The coronavirus vaccine named CVnCoV had been going through an interim analysis. The prospective vaccine had become increasingly important for possible future use after age limits were imposed on both the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. These vaccines saw age limits imposed after being linked to blood clotting, which, although extremely rare could possibly prove to be fatal.

Many had hoped that the German vaccine would be able to bring relief amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for lower to middle income countries that so far have struggled with vaccinating their populations.

According to the company multiple virus variants had accounted for the coronavirus infections in the population used for the study. They do believe however that the vaccine will be more effective in younger people as shown by the interim results. Sadly though for those over 60 it has proven to be less effective.


The Chief Executive Franz-Werner Haas, has commented that: “While we were hoping for a stronger interim outcome, we recognize that demonstrating high efficacy in this unprecedented broad diversity of variants is challenging. As we are continuing toward the final analysis with a minimum of 80 additional cases, the overall vaccine efficacy may change”.

Dr Amesh Adalja, from Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security hopes to see data on the vaccines potential for stopping hospitalisations and death. The doctor highlighted the fact that: “If it can do that, even with a 47 per cent efficacy in symptomatic disease, that’s still a very valuable thing. That’s all we’ve ever wanted vaccines to do.”

 


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here