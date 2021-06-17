It’s that time of year for you to collect capers…

A quick description of capers:

Capers are the unripe green flower buds of Capparis spinosa. …

These are an integral ingredient in Mediterranean cuisines.

After these pea sized buds are cultivated, they are dried in the sun and used in pickles due to their tangy lemony flavour.

Capers range in size from that of a peppercorn or nonpareil up to the size of a small green olive.

They have a stunning white flower with pink pistils.

Tangy, spicy and exotic, capers add a delightful touch to Italian and fish dishes. Capers are mainly used as a seasoning or for garnishing. They have many health benefits as well.

Health Benefits:

Antioxidant Powers:

Rutin helps in smooth circulation of blood and it can be very helpful in treating strained blood vessels.

Recent research reveals quercetin has analgesic, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic properties.

Mineral Mine: Capers contain minerals like iron, calcium, copper and high levels of sodium.

Calcium helps in building strong bones, and teeth.

Copper combines with certain proteins to produce enzymes that act as catalyst to help other of body functions.

Iron helps our muscle to store and use oxygen. It is a part of many enzymes that help our body to digest food.

Vitamin Vitality:

Vitamin A improves eyesight and helps us see in the dark. It may also reduce the risk of certain cancers. This essential vitamin helps our body fight off infection and retains our immunity system.

Vitamin K plays a vital role in bone health. It lowers the risk of blood clotting.

Niacin protects against cardiovascular diseases and also supports cognitive functions, the nervous and digestive system.

Riboflavin, also called vitamin B2, helps the body to convert food into fuel that keeps us energetic. It is also known to support adrenal function.

Fibre reduces constipation. A tablespoon of capers contains 0.3 grams of fibre, about 3 per cent of your minimum recommended daily fibre intake.

People who include fat and red meat in their daily diet should eat capers since it destroys certain by-products found in meat and foods which are rich in fat. These by-products are often responsible for cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Could help:

Rheumatism Relief: Capers have been used as a treatment for rheumatic pain.

Relieves Flatulence: Caper relieves stomach ache and flatulence.

Diabetes Buster: Capers help to keep diabetes in check. Capers contain chemicals that keep blood sugar in check. Avoid consuming high quantities of capers if you are already using diabetes medicine as both tend to lower blood sugar.

Congestión Relief: These are also known to prevent chest congestion.

Skin Benefits of Capers:

Dry Skin Relief: Capers are good for dry skin. They can be used directly on the skin to keep it moisturised.

Skin Aid: It is also used in treating skin disorders such as skin redness, irritation and pimples.

Hair Benefits of Capers: Capers are widely used in hair care products too since it is rich in vitamin B and iron.

