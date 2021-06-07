One In Five Cancer Patients In Spain Left Undiagnosed.

During the toughest moments of the pandemic, one in five cancer patients was either undiagnosed or late seeking treatment.

It could be said that these are the collateral effects of the covid, a virus that not only kills when it infects you but can do it in multiple ways: fear of going to the hospital and catching the virus until it is too late; an abdominal pain that turns into a malignant tumor in the stomach or a persistent cough that when talked through in a telephone consultation seemed like bronchitis and that, over the months, ends up being discovered as terminal lung cancer.

The Spanish Association Against Cancer commissioned a study on the impact that the pandemic has had on people affected by this disease- it yielded some very interesting data.

The conclusion was that during the first wave of the pandemic there has been a decrease in both the number of new diagnoses of cancer and the initiation of new treatments in the population.

in most cases, due to the suspension of healthcare activity during that period of time, although, ” the fear on the part of patients to go to their hospital centers for fear of coronavirus infection also had an influence on the decrease in the number of diagnoses,” the report states.

Other reasons for not seeking cancer treatment

The study went further, because it also dealt with the impact of the pandemic in general, the economic and social impact, “what this means for cancer patients in terms of coronavirus. Sick people, who needed special care and who have seen relatives lose their jobs. This must also be taken into account ”.

Hospitals throughout Spain, as in the UK and the rest of Europe are now just as busy treating the sick that had operations suspended during the worst days of the pandemic. Estimates put the delays at 18 months to catch up- notwithstanding any more serious outbreaks of coronavirus.

The UK experiences the same problem

Up to 50,000 people in the UK have cancer that has not been diagnosed due to disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic, new research shows.

This figure could double to 100,000 by this time next year if authorities fail to fully restore vital cancer health services — including check-ups, screening and referrals — that have been cancelled or paused as a result of coronavirus.

Macmillan Cancer Support, which conducted the research, said it could take at least 18 months to identify those individuals who have developed cancer since the outbreak of Covid-19.

