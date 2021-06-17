Hundreds Of Jobs Up For Grabs At Renfe

Hundreds Of Jobs Up For Grabs At Renfe.

Hundreds of jobs are up for grabs at Renfe as they announce over 300 vacancies are available.

Renfe hope to employ 305 new commercial operators. According to the company, 17 of these jobs have been reserved for people with disabilities. The application process is open until June 25 and anyone wishing to apply must pay a 15 euro “participation fee”.

55 jobs will be up for grabs in Spain’s Catalonia, with four of these jobs reserved for disabled people. Throughout the rest of Spain a further 250 jobs are available, 13 of which will be reserved for disabled people too.

All applicants need to be willing to work shifts and will also be “geographically mobile” as reported 20 minutes. Renfe hope to find applicants that have knowledge of English, German, French and for those working in Catalonia, Catalan.

In addition to knowledge of languages the company is hoping to find applicants who already have work experience within the company.


According to the company they hope to recruit “permanent staff”, and they aim to “promote gender balance, encouraging as much as possible the increase of the underrepresented gender within their staff”.

The application process is open now on the ‘Employment and Talent’ section of the Renfe website. Applicants are also encouraged to check out the website for further new job possibilities with the company.

Anyone wishing to apply for the positions reserved for people with disabilities will need to have a “degree of disability equal to or greater than 33%”.


