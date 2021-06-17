Euro 2020 Paul Pogba Follows Cristiano Ronaldo’s Cola Stunt.

IN another hit to big brands, Paul Pogba has followed Cristiano Ronaldo’s Cola stunt and removed an alcohol brand from the table at a press conference.

Pogba, the Manchester United midfielder decided to remove a bottle of Heineken beer during a press conference, even though the Heineken beer was alcohol free. He moved the bottle at the press conference after helping France to victory against Germany in a 1-0 win.

This came only hours after Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines by removing bottles of Coca-Cola from a press conference, in a move which saw Coca-Cola’s shares drop dramatically only minutes after Ronaldo’s actions.

The European Championships have a stunning array of big sponsors, and as Pogba is a devout Muslim he made the decision to remove the Heineken beer from the table at the press conference. It seems that the beer bottle did not fit in with his Muslim beliefs, even though it was alcohol free.

In 2019 Pogba converted to Islam and previously commented that: ‘It’s everything. That’s what makes me thankful for everything,’

‘It made me change, realise things in life. I guess, maybe, it makes me more peaceful inside.

‘It was a good change in my life because I wasn’t born a Muslim, even if my mum was. I just grew up like that, respect for everyone.

‘Islam is not the image that everyone sees – terrorism… What we hear in the media is really something else, it’s something beautiful.

‘You get to know it. Anybody can find that he feels connected with Islam. It came because I have a lot of friends who are Muslim. We always talk.’

