Cummings Leaks Boris WhatsApp Branding Matt Hancock ‘F***ing Hopeless’.

Dominic Cummings has leaked WhatsApp messages which allegedly show Boris Johnson branding Matt Hancock as “f****** hopeless”.

Cummings has published a screenshot of the WhatsApp exchange which is allegedly a conversation between him and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Cummings left Downing Street last November.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



There has been much controversy over the performance of Mr Hancock surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The messages showed Cummings criticising Hancock over his handling of the pandemic and it appears that a contact, that is supposedly Boris Johnson, replied with the comment: “Totally f****** hopeless.”

Mr Cummings in a blog post comments that: “Given his failures on testing, care homes and PPE why did you keep in post a Secretary of State you described yourself as ‘f***ing hopeless’ and how many more people died as a result of your failure to remove him?

“Why is No10 lying, including to Parliament, about the fact that the original plan was ‘herd immunity by September’ and had to be abandoned?

“When did Patrick Vallance brief you on NHS data showing that the death rate at the first April peak was much higher than before/after the peak and do you now agree with Hancock that every patient got the treatment they needed?”

Mr Johnson’s former aide then goes on to add that: “Do you now agree with Hancock that there was no shortage of PPE or do you agree with yourself in April 2020 that PPE supply was ‘a disaster’ that required moving Hancock?”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.