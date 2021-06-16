Spanish Government Will “Probably” Stall Rising Electricity Prices

Alex Glenn
Spanish Government Will “Probably” Stall Rising Electricity Prices Credit: Pixabay

The Spanish government will “probably” have to implement temporary measures in a bid to stall rising electricity prices.

Electricity prices have spiked yet again and Teresa Ribera, the vice-prime minister and minister for Ecological Transition has admitted that the Spanish government will “probably” have to implement temporary measures in a bid to stall rising electricity prices. This move could possibly involve taxes being suspended.

Ribera has not commented on which taxes could possibly be suspended but hinted when she commented that:  “We have already done it and we will probably have to do it in the immediate future” as reported 20 minutes.

In 2018 the government suspended the 7 per cent tax on the generation of electricity for a period of six months. They also disabled the “green cent” which is intended for fossil fuels that are used to generate electricity.

According to Ribera the government has not ruled out the possibility of the suspension of: “some of the fiscal elements, on an exceptional and provisional basis”.


Only a month ago though the PSOE rejected the PP’s proposal in Congress to reduce electricity bills by eliminating taxes on electricity. This measure would have helped with the current hikes in prices.

The new tariff system has only been in force a few weeks now and has left many people confused on how to fit daily life around the new tariff, in a bid to save money. Spain is currently hit with the most expensive electricity price in Europe.

 


Alex Glenn
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

