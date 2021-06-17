Christian Eriksen’s X-Rated First Words After Cardiac Arrest Revealed.

The X-rated first words of Christian Eriksen after his cardiac arrest on pitch have been revealed by the doctor that treated him.

Eriksen aged only 29, sadly collapsed on Saturday on the football pitch during his team’s match with Finland. In a bid to save his life he received CPR and a defibrillator also used. Once he had been resuscitated he was rushed to a Copenhagen hospital.

The football star was treated by Jens Kleinefeld, a German doctor. Speaking about the shocking incident to Fox sports, Kleinefeld commented that: “About 30 seconds later, the player opened his eyes and I could talk to him directly.

“That was a very moving moment, because in such medical emergencies in everyday life, the chances of success are much lower.’

He then went on to ask Eriksen : “Well, are you back with us?”

Eriksen’s X-rated first words after his cardiac arrest were: “Yes, I am back with you. For f***s sake, I’m only 29 years old.”

The incident shocked football fans around the world. Now it has been confirmed that the football player in a bid to prevent any repeat cardiac incidents will need a heart starting device.

Eriksen delighted fans when earlier this week he gave them an update on his ongoing progress. He commented that: “Hello everyone.

“Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family. ♥️🙏.

“I’m fine – under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

“Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark. Best, Christian.”

