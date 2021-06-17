Benalmadena Will Hold San Juan Fair.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Benalmadena are set to hold a San Juan Fair which is sure to delight everyone.

The Mayor of Benalmadena, Víctor Navas announced the fair and the planned activities for the 2021 version of the patron saint fiestas of San Juan in Arroyo de la Miel. This year’s event will be slightly limited though due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in a bid to ensure everyone’s safety, while allowing them to have an excellent time.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Speaking of the celebrations the mayor commented that: “We have to be especially responsible: although vaccination has advanced a lot, and the hospital tension has fallen, the incidence rate is still high, which is a burden for any festive or tourist activity,”

“But we did not want to miss the opportunity to celebrate San Juan: he is the patron saint of Arroyo de la Miel, and we are a town where we like to celebrate our most unique festivals and cultural traditions,”

He also went on to highlight that: “That is why we have chosen to do what other municipalities have already done previously: celebrate a San Juan according to the current situation of pandemic, with a fair adapted to the circumstances, without booths, pilgrimage, massive concerts or procession of San Juan to avoid crowds.”

The event is set to support local artists and the mayor explained that: “We will have a fair in the centre of Arroyo de la Miel with local artists, to support them at a particularly difficult time for culture; a small leisure park for children to enjoy the attractions with all the security measures and capacity control, and the distribution of 3,000 free tickets to families in vulnerable situations in the municipality.”

Traditional San Juan beach activities will be suspended though this year. Navas explained that: “With regard to the Night of San Juan, as other cities have already announced, we will prohibit access to the beaches, and to this end we will issue a Bando from the Mayor’s Office, and a Civil Protection and Local Police force will control access to the beaches to avoid crowds of people,”

The mayor went on to conclude that: “We invite citizens and shopkeepers to contribute to creating a fair atmosphere by placing lanterns, garlands or flags, so that together we can experience the fair in the best possible way and with caution and prudence.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.