Latest and most interesting news in brief from around Mallorca

Barcelona fair

REPRESENTATIVES of the Llucmajor Tourist Office took part in the Barcelona, B-Travel 2021 fair from June 11 to 13 to promote the joys of hiking, cycling, mountain bikes and Nordic walking of which it has the largest number of options in Mallorca.

Open later

THE Balearic Government has announced that it plans to formally confirm on Friday June 18 that from the following day, bars, restaurants and nightclubs may remain open until 2am with slightly increased capacities, subject always to hygiene, mask and distancing regulations.

Water cuts

RESIDENTS in the town of Consell are not happy with the local council as in order to ensure that it can fill tanks and increase pressure, there are almost daily cuts in water supply even though they tend to be at the times of least demand.

Sign language

MARRATXÍ Council has signed an agreement with the Federation of Deaf People of the Balearic Islands so that from the next ordinary plenary session in June, the service of simultaneous sign language interpreters will be used as well as at some public meetings.

Man restrained

CLEARLY distressed a Spanish man had to be restrained by security staff on a ferry from Palma to Ibiza on June 15 after protesting audibly that fellow passengers wanted to throw him overboard.

Park and ride

THERE is upcoming promotion from Bus Service EMT which will encourage motorists to leave their vehicles in free carks outside of Palma centre and catch the bus or even walk part of the way.

Blue Flag

THIS year, the Santa Margalida Council received three blue flags for the beaches at Can Picafort, Son Baulo, Son Serra as well as a fourth, known as a Blue Trail for Sa Marina de Son Real. These awards attest to the cleanliness and safety of the locations.

Car parks

Three car parks along the coastal Avenida Miramar in Sa Rapita are to be closed as entry to them means that drivers have to cut across a cycle lane which is dangerous to all.

Wood pigeons

AFTER numerous complaints about the number of wood pigeons and their droppings on the streets of Manacor, the council, with the approval of the Consell de Mallorca and the participation of the Local Police has started a campaign of reduction which has so far seen 100 birds shot.

Mein Schiff 2

BALEARIC Tourism Minister, Iago Negueruela has said that he plans to personally welcome the first cruise ship to visit Mallorca since the lockdown in March 2020, when Mein Schiff 2 arrives in Palma on June 17.

