Palma’s EMT fleet now has 100 new buses run on sustainable energy

PRESIDENT Francina Armengol and the Mayor of Palma, José Hila, unveiled the final 23 buses to complete the new fleet of the municipal transport company.

The purchase of these more modern, more accessible and more sustainable vehicles has been co-financed between the Government of the Balearic Islands and the Palma City Council.

One third of the cost totalling €12,575,000 has been paid by the Government with the balance being raised by Palma Council and its bus company.

Since the summer of 2019 the EMT fleet has been renewed with a total of 100 new buses, through a process that began in February 2017 and has involved a total investment of €32 million

The new buses run on compressed natural gas, a fuel that consumes less and reduces CO2 emissions by a third compared to diesel vehicles as well as reducing noise pollution by half compared to other fuels.

Among other improvements over the old fleet, they also have solar technology on the roofs to power interior equipment; they incorporate security mechanisms in the opening and closing of doors; they have more hygienic, ergonomic and easy-to-maintain seats, and are equipped with an external speaker and a telescopic ramp for access for people with reduced mobility.