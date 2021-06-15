The Unthinkable Cycle Race Is Born in Almeria’s Tabernas.

IN an event which is sure to test out everyone’s metal the Unthinkable cycle race is born in Almeria’s Tabernas.

The race has been organised by SDomínguez Producciones who are a pioneer in organising new sporting events. One of their latest ideas is the Unthinkable cyclosportive – ‘La Impensable’, and the stunning event will see participants battle it out on July 24 as they head into the night in Tabernas.

The event is set to start and finish at the Fuente de las Maravillas, in Tabernas, and will be held in the evening, starting at 18:00 hours. Many riders will finish the event at night as the route is 100 kilometres long. For those looking for a shorter event the short-course comes in at a more manageable 25 kilometres.

According to the organisers SDomínguez Producciones the event: “was created with the intention of offering cycling enthusiasts a different experience to the conventional one.

“A road race starting and finishing in Tabernas that will cover 100 kilometres through mountain passes typical of the Vuelta Ciclista a España, such as the Alto de Velefique or Venta Luisa, without forgetting Castro de Filabres, all of which will be protagonists this year in the ninth stage of the Vuelta.”

Anyone deciding to tackle the long route will travel through Bacares, Collado Ramal, Venta Luisa, La Merendera and the Castro de Filabres pass, before returning to the starting point at the Fuente de las Maravillas.

Participants will need to carry a touch as they can expect to be cycling in the dark. Refreshment points will be provided along the way and there will even be bar with food and drink at the end of the event.

