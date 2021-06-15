Malaga Set to Close Beaches for San Juan.

In news that is sure to disappoint many, Malaga is set to close its beaches in the capital on the night of San Juan.

This is the second year that the night of San Juan has not been able to be celebrated due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Spanish vaccination programme is progressing extremely well though, and hopefully the end of the pandemic is in sight.

In a bid to ensure everyone’s safety the traditional San Juan night’s festivities in the Malaga capital will not take place this year. According to Malaga’s mayor Francisco de la Torre, the capital’s beaches will be closed from 22.00 hours on June 23 to 8.00 hours on June 24.

Traditionally thousands of partygoers would hit the beaches for this traditional festival in Spain.

The mayor has commented that: “To all persons residing in Malaga and visiting our city, taking into account the current epidemiological situation and with the aim of continuing to contain the spread of infections caused by SARS-coV.2 and, in accordance with the Order of the Regional Ministry of Health and Families of 7 May 2021, which in its article 20.1 establishes that, in health alert levels 1 and 2, it is recommended that no festivals, verbenas, pilgrimages or other popular or traditional festive activities be held while the epidemiological situation continues.” Due to this the Malaga beaches in the capital will be shut over the night of San Juan.

The mayor has also warned that local police officers will ensure that the beaches remain closed and will adopt: “the measures they deem appropriate in accordance with Law 7/1985, of 2 April, Regulating the Bases of Local Government, in Law 22/1988, of 28 July, on Coasts, and in the Royal Decree of 876/2014 of 10 October, which approves the Regulations of the aforementioned law”.

Locals and tourists alike have been asked for their understanding regarding these measures and the closing of the beaches on this traditional night.

