Recent and interesting news in brief from across Axarquia

Announcing the coastal patrol
Announcing the coastal patrol Credit: Mancomunidad de Municipios Costa del Sol Axarquia

Coast patrol

AT least 10 vessels will be tasked with collecting rubbish, mainly plastic, drift wood, dead sea creatures and algae as well as hydrocarbon spills from the sea around the coastlines of Velez-Malaga, Algarrobo, Torrox and Nerja from now until September 15.

Thanking students

HAVING spent more than €230,000 on special measures such as additional staff involved in cleaning and disinfection and material to increase safety for Civil Protection volunteers Torrox Council will now give each student a special bracelet which says “You have been an example”.

Magellan exhibition


CELEBRATING the 500th Anniversary of the death of Spanish explorer Ferdinand Magellan a new exhibition charting his life and discoveries will run from June 18 until July 15 at the Casa Fuerte Bezmiliana Exhibition Hall in Rincon de la Victoria with free admission.

Culture Week

Competa Council has declared the week commencing June 18 as its Culture Week with a number of different events including a Tapa Route, market, soap making display, charity walk for local two-year-old suffering from spinal muscular atrophy, a chess tournament and Gatsby Party.


Polite protest

FARMERS from Motril  and surrounding areas created a pop-up store in the Plaza de la Iglesia of Torreneuva Costa on June 12 to sell their product at the same price that they are paid by large supermarkets to highlight the difference between wholesale and retail prices.

