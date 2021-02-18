Motril Council Clears Popular Agricultural Road

MOTRIL Council has announced it has cleared the path along a popular agricultural road.

According to the Mayor of Motril, Maria Garcia Chamorro, the agricultural road is used mainly by vehicles accessing the composting plant.

The mayor and the Councillor for Agriculture, Antonio Escamez, went out to watch the works, which took place on Camino Galindo.

The mayor said: “The branches and vegetation used to occupy the entire lane and this was a problem not only for the farmers who have their farms here, but also for the many vehicles and trucks that daily access the recycling plant managed by Granada Provincial Council.”

She added: “It is the first time in history that this road has been cleaned in such depth, because until now only very minor cleaning had been done and this prevents dangerous situations.”

The politicians said the council was working, “to reach the maximum number of roads as far as we can and then establish agreements to continue advancing on the rest.”

Councillor Antonio Escamez said: “it was necessary to act thoroughly, because we need all our agricultural roads to be able to facilitate farmers and companies and not be an obstacle course that hinders their work.”

He added: “Many roads are asphalted but they must be kept in good condition afterwards and there we want to continue doing a good job.”

The politician said the work had required significant funding, “but even when it is spent we will look for financing formulas, because our commitment to farmers is serious and determined.”

