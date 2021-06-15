Madrid’s hard-hit nightlife establishments and venue will re-open until 3am in the morning on June 21.

The announcement comes after Noche Madrid and La Noche en Vivo, associations representing the sector, and the Ministry of Health agreed venues could re-open late on Monday, June 21.

Bars and nightclubs will re-open in phases and will be subject to review every 15 days. Under the new rules, the last customer can enter a venue or bar at 2am and doors will shut at 3am.

Indoor capacity is set at 50 per cent and up to 75 per cent outdoors. Dancing will be allowed outdoors, La Sexta reported.

Across other parts of Spain, including Andalucia, Cantabria and the Balearic Islands, bars and clubs have been able to stay open until 2am. But in the Basque Country, evening venues remain shut and Galicia is trying a pilot test before fully committing to re-opening.

On June 9, The Spanish Health Ministry removed restrictions on hotels, bars and other nightlife venues. The decision on what restrictions, if any, to impose was left to the Autonomous Communities. The restrictions were initially met with stiff opposition from Andalucia and Madrid.

EWN earlier reported that when bars and clubs started reopening in Marbella, “The last few weeks have been quite marvellous with so many hotels, restaurants, bars and nightclubs reopening. Moreover, this means that so many of our locals who work in the hospitality industry are also filled with enthusiasm and excitement. There is a palpable buzz.”

