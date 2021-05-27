Such a Buzz

THE last few weeks have been quite marvellous with so many hotels, restaurants, bars and nightclubs reopening. Moreover, this means that so many of our locals who work in the hospitality industry are also filled with enthusiasm and excitement. There is a palpable buzz.

This was particularly noticeable when I popped along to the Kempinski Bahia’s reopening day, arriving just in time to see the reunited team of cleaners, receptionists, doormen, administrative staff, and directors bustling around to ensure total perfection for the first guests. It was also an ideal moment to chat with Axel Bethke, the General Manager and the newly arrived Javier Bisbal taking over as Sales and Marketing Director.

Folk seems to be coming out of the woodwork; I’ve met loads of new people such as Saarah Hyder who is launching her Nora Swimwear line onto our local market. Her emphasis is on suits that actually cover you up, whether it is for those who are body conscious, wary of the sun’s rays or just personal preference.

Thanks to being invited to the first Marbella-Guadalmina Rotary Club luncheon since lockdown I discovered a lovely new restaurant: Prado Halcones. The Rotarians were in fine form and the informal get together made for some nice ‘interviews’ with the participants. There’s also a catch-up with President Pamela Lake who also appears in this week’s programming regarding Earth Day and the Rotary’s support of End Plastic Soup; being celebrated on June 5, 2021 in the Marbella Marina in the centre of Marbella. Please participate.

It was also nice to chat on camera with Anna Scott of Anna Scott Productions and The Makeup Room. Recently Anna has been very busy helping set up photo-shoots and models and movie locations as well as her LA Pamper Partners and make-up commitments so lovely to see things really are picking up on all fronts!

For the younger members of our community, you need to check out the interview with Oscar Calleja of the Marbella Football Academy introducing their Summer Camp.

I also took my camera along to meet some of the coaches and young players who were all exceedingly enthusiastic to start what will be eight weeks of football, swimming and activities.

Following their calling are Paul and Gemma Carr of Collective Calling who opened their new premises in San Pedro: Inspiring Futures. This is a big step forward for this charity to follow up with training courses for those who need to get a CV together and the basic abilities to find employment. There is also a Glamour Gala at the Anantara restaurant at Villapadierna on Friday, June 4 to raise additional funds and awareness.

To finish off the week I was delighted to interview a very welcome and familiar face; that of Carlos White. Carlos has a charming personality and has been an outstanding charity fundraiser. Now he’s back into real-estate with ‘our very own’ PJ Lopez at a new real-estate agency, Orchid Estates in San Pedro.

