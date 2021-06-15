Calvia Council donates €950 to help build a school in India

CALVIA Council makes a donation to the Vicente Ferrer Foundation to contribute to the construction of a school in India.

The donation of €950 euros has been made on the occasion of the traveling exhibition From Antantapur to Bellver passing through Camelle in the town hall building in which more than 30 artists from the Balearic Islands have participated

The mayor of Calvia, Alfonso Rodríguez Badal, handed over the cheque to the Foundation’s representative, Isabel Pització.

The exhibition, which is now closed is part of a project of the Vicente Ferrer Foundation called ‘Mata ombres’, in which more than 30 artists from the Balearic Islands have taken part.

Thanks to the support received and the participation of the artists of the group four schools in India have already been funded and the contents of the exhibition act as a sincere and courageous reflection on the strength of South India’s most impoverished communities.