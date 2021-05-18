Calvia Council Mallorca signs a one-year agreement with Sonrisa Médica.

John Smith
Two of those cheering up the children
CALVIA Council has signed a collaboration agreement with the Sonrisa Médica Association to carry out its social work by awarding a grant of €7,000.

The agreement, with a duration of one year, has been signed by the mayor of Calvià, Alfonso Rodríguez Badal, and by the manager of Sonrisa Médica, Marta Barrio.

This is the first time that Sonrisa Médica has received a grant from the Council as previously, there have been collaborations through the celebration of the Christmas playground ‘Neula Parc’, the collection of which is awarded each year to two social entities.

Sonrisa Médica is a non-profit association committed since 1994 to the process of humanising the health environment through humour, music, magic and illusion and believes that a patient’s emotional state is crucial to coping with illness.

The organisation works to put a smile on the faces children and adolescents when admitted to hospital as well as to improve the quality of life in the whole field of paediatric services.

The association promotes, organises, manages and develops different action programs for children and adolescents with illnesses within the health centres themselves, contributing to the fact that humour, illusions and fantasy can alleviate their stay in hospital facilities.


