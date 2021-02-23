Christmas in Calvia raised plenty of funds for the needy

ALTHOUGH Christmas in Calvia had to be relatively low key, volunteers managed to raise €7,674.56 from various activities with the money being donated to different charities.

A number of different cultural events including plays and general entertainment raised €2,846.56, and this amount was shared equally between Aspanob (Association of Padres de Ni ños con Cáncer of Baleares) and Sonrisa Médica.

Regardless of the money raised by volunteers, the Calvia Council has also committed to give further financial support of €3,000 and €7,000 respectively to the charities during 2021.

Thanks to the participation water company Hydrobal in the Sant Silvestre and Sant Silvestrail virtual solidarity events which attracted 29 sports organisations, a further €4,828 was collected which was donated to the Food Bank of Mallorca.

All these activities formed part of the Caring Christmas in Calvia which saw sponsorship to ensure that each child in need in the municipality received a gift for Three Kings and the €130,000 saved by not having Christmas lights was spent on food and gifts for vulnerable families.

