Traffic cuts for Tuesday June 15 in Vélez-Málaga, Torre del Mar and Benajarafe.



Vélez-Málaga

– Calle Guayaba (parking spaces) from 8pm due to pruning.

– Avd Juan Carlos I (one lane in both directions) for maintenance of green areas, Althenia.

– Calle Loma Los Almendros from 10pm to 12.00pm, due to unloading of material.

– Calle José Beltrán Niño de Vélez (parking area), due to painting of Gavinet II building.

– Avd Villa de Madrid (at the traffic lights), one lane closed from 7.30am, due to road painting.

– Calle Martillo, due to danger of landslide.

Torre del Mar

– Calle Bernabe Fernández from 10pm to 1pm, due to road works.

– Calle Copo height 23 (parking area), for repair and painting of façade.

– Calle Pintor Cipriano Maldonado, towards Vélez-Torre del Mar and exit from Calle Puerta del Mar to the Tomillar roundabout, due to works.

– Calle Ros Alférez (parking area), due to painting of the Ros building.

– Calle Jábega (parking spaces), due to painting of the Bahía building.

– Calle Levante (parking spaces), due to façade painting in Levante building.

Benajarafe

– Calle Apolo (parking spaces), due to painting of the Apolo building.

