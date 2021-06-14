Three Albanians are arrested in La Cala del Moral with 20 kilos of marijuana.

Three men, aged between 37 and 38 years and of Albanian nationality, were caught and arrested at La Cala del Moral (Rincón de la Victoria) by National Police agents as suspects in a drug trafficking crime. On board a rented car, the individuals were identified using a vehicle control device. The officers discovered two vacuum-packed plastic bags holding 20 kilograms of marijuana in the boot after investigating the vehicle. The agents established that the individuals were part of a narcotics trafficking network.

At the end of May, officers assigned to prevent citizen security conducted a random check of vehicles and individuals in the town of La Cala del Moral, identifying three males of Albanian nationality in a hire car.

The car was investigated during the check, and two plastic bags carrying 20.5 kilograms of marijuana were discovered hidden in the boot. As a result, the officers arrested the drivers of the vehicle on suspicion of drug trafficking, and notified one of them of a violation of the Foreigners Law.

Further investigations revealed that these men were part of a drug trafficking network, with one of the detainees being charged with committing a similar incident in Barcelona in 2019.

To dodge potential police action, the inmates took many measures to assure the transfer of the narcotic substance, including renting a family car under the name of a third person who was not traveling in it – who had also been previously involved in drug trafficking.

The police report was delivered to the appropriate judicial authority, as were the offenders.

As reported by Axarquia Plus