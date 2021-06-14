Novak Djokovic from Paris to Wimbledon via Mallorca

HAVING ruined the chances of Rafael Nadal, Mallorca’s favourite tennis player from taking his 14th French Open title (as well as giving him a record 21 Grand Slam wins), Novak Djokovic went on to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Perhaps adding salt into the wound, Djokovic who is often seen in Marbella has decided that his road to Wimbledon which starts on June 28 should see him practising on grass at the Santa Ponsa Country Club in Mallorca for a change.

He is not however scheduled to appear in the €900,000 Mallorca ATP tournament, the first to be held on the island since 2002 and the first ATP tournament ever to be played on grass in Mallorca.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

