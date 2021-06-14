Novak Djokovic from Paris to Wimbledon via Mallorca

By
John Smith
-
0
Novak Djokovic makes one fan in Paris very happy
Novak Djokovic makes one fan in Paris very happy Credit: Roland-Garros Twitter

HAVING ruined the chances of Rafael Nadal, Mallorca’s favourite tennis player from taking his 14th French Open title (as well as giving him a record 21 Grand Slam wins), Novak Djokovic went on to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Perhaps adding salt into the wound, Djokovic who is often seen in Marbella has decided that his road to Wimbledon which starts on June 28 should see him practising on grass at the Santa Ponsa Country Club in Mallorca for a change.

He is not however scheduled to appear in the €900,000 Mallorca ATP tournament, the first to be held on the island since 2002 and the first ATP tournament ever to be played on grass in Mallorca.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here