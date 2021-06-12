Spain’s Rafa Nadal Beaten By Djokovic In French Open Thriller

SPAIN’S Rafa Nadal Beaten By Novak Djokovic In French Open Semi-Final Thriller



World No1 tennis player, the legendary Novak Djokovic, on Friday night, June 11, in a stunning game of tennis at Roland Garros, in Paris, ended Spanish star Rafa Nadal’s run of six years without defeat at the French Open tennis tournament.

Nadal’s last defeat in Paris had also come at the hands of the Serb, back in the 2015 quarter-finals, and previously to that, you have to go back to 2009, when Sweden’s Robin Soderling beat him, Nadal’s only two defeats out of 108 matches at Roland Garros, quite an achievement by any standards.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In a thrilling encounter, Djokovic ran out a winner after four hours and eleven minutes of play, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2, to set himself up with a final on Sunday against 22-year-old rising star, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, who reached his first-ever Grand Slam final by beating Germany’s Alexander Zverev, to also become the first player from his country to ever reach a Grand Slam tennis final.

Nadal made the best start imaginable, racing into a 5-0 lead, before Djokovic won a game, with the first set eventually going 6-3 to the Spaniard, but from the second set onwards, the Serb took full control and it seemed like he could play any ball that Nadal hit at him, returning shots that would easily have beaten a lesser player.

Djokovic gradually wore his opponent down, gaining the upper hand to win the next three sets, and the match, with the Spaniard ending the match looking totally wiped out, and the incredible record of wins in Paris by Spain’s Rafa Nadal was finally over.

___________________________________________________________ Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.