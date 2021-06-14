Drone Search For Missing Malaga Man In Need Of Medication.

National Police are using drones in a bid to search for a missing Malaga man who is in need of medication.

Drones are being used to search for the man in the Guadalmar area. National police officers deployed drones today, Monday June 14, in a bid to locate Mohan Papuman Khemlani, a 73-year-old man who disappeared yesterday in Spain’s Malaga.

The Homicide Group of the Provincial Police Station of Malaga are in charge of locating missing persons and they have taken charge of the investigation, which at this current point in time is focused on searching in the Guadalmar area.

According to SOS Desaparecidos, Papuman, who went missing yesterday needs medication. He is said to be 1.75 metres tall, has brown eyes and a slim build. He has grey hair and is partially bald.

Drones have been deployed in the area by officers that are specialised in their use and they hope that searching the area by air will give good results.

The National Centre for Missing Persons has issued an alert for the missing Malaga man. This body belongs to the Ministry of the Interior and is responsible for collating, categorising and passing out information on missing people.

SOS Desaparecidos have asked that anyone with any information should contact emergency services as soon as possible.

