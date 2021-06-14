Alicante Bids Farewell To Ocean Race Europe Teams.

The mayor of Alicante is backing the town as the sailing capital of the world, as Alicante bids farewell to Ocean Race Europe teams for the final leg of the race.

The final leg of the race kicked off on Sunday, June 13, and Mayor Luis Barcala along with Deputy Mayor Mari Carmen Sánchez bid farewell to the different crews as they headed on their way to Genoa.

The mayor commenting on the stunning event highlighted that: “Alicante is today the sailing capital of the world. This is an event that serves as a loudspeaker to show the world that we are ready and open to receive all types of tourism”.

The head of Tourism emphasised the fact that: “we are already thinking about the fact that next year we will once again be the starting port for the Ocean Race worldwide”.

The Councillor for Town Planning, Adrián Santos Pérez, also attended the event and was lucky enough to be able to board a boat which had been chartered by the organisers. The boat had been chartered to watch the official start of the final leg of the race.

The event has been fantastic for tourism in the area and the tourist Board estimates that the regatta’s stopover in Alicante boosted tourism in both the hotel and catering sector. Local accommodation saw occupancy rates rise since the teams arrived in Alicante on Wednesday.

According to the town hall, “Barcala and Sánchez agreed in thanking the Generalitat Valenciana, the Sociedad de Parques Temáticos, the Port of Alicante and the Real Club de Regatas de Alicante for ‘their efforts to ensure that Alicante is always on the map’”.

The stunning event is set to return to Alicante in 2022 when it will once again be the starting port for the Sailing Tour of the World.

