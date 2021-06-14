Outdoor Activities For The Elderly Return To Mijas.

Outdoor activities for the elderly are set to return to Mijas on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

The elderly in Mijas will see their outdoor activities resume with a fantastic walk along the coastal footpath on June 17 in La Cala.

The councillor for the Elderly, Tamara Vera has announced that the people that attend the workshops in the area will soon be able to enjoy outdoor activities and planned excursions. The activities will take in different parts of the town and the first outdoor activity will be held on Thursday, June 17, and will be coastal path walk.

Tamara Vera made the announcement as the workshops resumed for the elderly at the Hogar del Jubilado in Mijas Pueblo. Speaking of the walk she commented that: “We are going to take our elderly people from the workshops to the coastal path for a walk first thing in the morning and then return mid-morning to continue with the group dynamics. From the area we are going to encourage more outdoor activities in different parts of the municipality”.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the elderly in Mijas saw their activities curtailed, but from June 7, they have resumed in homes and centres for the elderly in the town. They have been carrying out workshops which are focused on memory.

According to Vera, the training: “has been very well received and that is why from Tercera Edad we will continue to promote this type of activities, which are renewed so that we can help our elders to regain normality in their day to day life.”

According to town hall the workshops are as follows: “In Las Lagunas the workshops are divided into two days: Mondays and Wednesdays from 9am to 10.30am and from 11am to 12.30pm. In La Cala Senior Citizens’ Centre they are held on Tuesdays from 9.30 to 11.30 am and in the Mijas Pueblo Senior Citizens’ Home they are held on Fridays from 10 am to 12 noon.”

